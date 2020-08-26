5 Popular Rental Properties in Palm Springs

So what exactly are vacation renters looking for in a home when they choose Palm Springs? According to Vacationrenter.com. the top five amenities include a pool, air-conditioning, pet-friendly, kitchen, and a hot tub.
Seems to cover all the bases.
Here are five Palm Springs rental properties that hit all five of those marks and a lot more. Which one is your favorite?
Old Las Palmas
This splendid 1926 Spanish revival style estate property is located in the fabled Old Las Palmas neighborhood adjacent to downtown Palm Springs. Over the years, El Dorado has been owned by many luminaries but was most notably owned by Silent Screen star, Mary Pickford. Pickford was the second recipient of an Academy Award for Best Actress in 1929. She and her then husband, 1920’s actor Charles “Buddy” Rogers lived in the home.
Charlie Chaplin was a frequent guest, which is noteworthy because Pickford and her first husband, Douglas Fairbanks, along with Chaplin and D. W. Griffith founded United Artists in 1919. The home has 6 fireplaces, 3 outdoor fountains, a freestanding guesthouse (casita), a rooftop terrace, private meditation garden and an outdoor fire pit. It is sited on a half acre and the private compound is entirely walled and gated with separate pedestrian and automobile gatehouses. Every bedroom has its own fireplace, private outdoor terrace and ensuite bathroom.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY VRBO.COM
An outdoor seating area and the double-door entrance to the compound.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY BOOKING.COM
Paul R. Williams designed the Sol Lesser Estate.
Sol Lesser Estate
Built as a celebrity escape, this very private poolside paradise was once the estate of Sol Lesser – the Academy Award-winning legend who produced Oliver Twist, Peck’s Bad Boy and the series of Tarzan films made popular in the 1940s and ‘50s. Nearly 3,000 square feet of old world glamour – this stately property captures the sophisticated Palm Springs vibe of yesteryear. The Sol Lesser Estate is both glamorously nostalgic and very “next century.” The architectural pedigree (Paul R. Williams) was lovingly preserved when the property was completely remodeled. The owners have combined classic architecture, old world style and modern-day comfort to create a spectacular luxury vacation home in true Palm Springs-style.
The Marley
This private boutique hotel has become a popular destination among COVID-19 travelers who still want to feel like they’re staying in a swanky hotel yet value the buy-out feature that home rentals provide. The Marley accommodates one select group at a time so you and your entire posse can relax in total seclusion. Want the concierge service features that a hotel provides?
No problem. This property offers a la carte services, including (but not limited to) massages, yoga instruction, guided meditation, catering options ranging from tacos to multi-course tasting menus, bartenders and pantry stocking. This stylish property boasts a commercial pool and spa, fire pit, multiple private patios, lots of group hang-out space, extra-large 4K TVs, and a high-end kitchen with Viking appliances. All just a short stroll from some of Palm Springs’ top bars and restaurants.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY BOOKING.COM
PHOTOGRAPH BY JAMES BUTCHART
The aquatic wonder by Melo’s Pools and Outdoors encircles the existing trees, showcasing them on a tropical island of sorts in the middle of the pool.
BEST POOL IN NORTH AMERICA
This luxurious resort pool home in the heart of Palm Springs was voted to have one of the best pools in North America from the Pool Wars 2019 contest sponsored by swimmingpool.com. The pool covers 1,800 square feet and contains three tanning areas to lie down in the sun, four waterfalls and four fire pit bowls for special evenings and nights. the spa seats 10 with two outdoor televisions.
Another seven 4k televisons are inside the house and two are 75-inches big. There are five master bedrooms with the largest boasting a double shower. The kitchen features all Miele appliances and a fridge that any restaurant would be envious of.
• READ NEXT: Movie Colony Home Saves Palm Trees in New Build.
Casa Esencia
The Deepwell Estates home embodies the epitome of the renowned Palm Springs indoor/outdoor lifestyle with alfresco entertaining and outdoor amenities like a heated pool and hot tub, grill, fridge, loungers and bar area. The newly remodeled four-bedroom home features modern amenities such as Alexa controlled pool and spa, high speed internet (up to 400Mb/s), and polished concrete floors. The kitchen is equipped with top range appliances and equipment suited for even the most discerning chefs. When it’s time to finally sleep, you’ll enjoy high tech Purple® The Purple™ mattresses with soft linens.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY VRBO.COM
In the master suite, you’ll awaken to floor to ceiling panoramic doors with mountain views. Enjoy oversized showers or relax and unwind in the large tub. Listen to your favorite music on the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A9 speaker system.
• READ NEXT: Drones Hover Above 5 Amazing Properties in the Desert.