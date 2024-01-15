Variety Hosts Creative Impact Awards & 10 Directors to Watch Brunch

David Greenbaum, Emma Stone, Yorgos Lanthimos, Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY NAME EMMA MCINTYRE, AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES FOR VARIETY
With bloody marys and mimosas flowing, a who’s who crowd cheered on Variety honorees Penélope Cruz (acting award), Yorgos Lanthimos (directing), and Eric Roth (writing) along with this year’s “10 Directors to Watch”: Ilker Çatak, Anna Kendrick, Cord Jefferson, Sophie Dupuis, Titus Kaphar, Blitz Bazawule, Aaron Schimberg, Kobi Libii, Eva Trobisch, and Ena Sendijarević. Part of the Palm Springs International Film Festival, this exclusive brunch event was presented by DirecTV.
Steven Gaydos, executive vice president of content at Variety, addresses the crowd.
Titus Kaphar, Ilker Çatak, Anna Kendrick, and Cord Jefferson.
Danielle Brooks and Blitz Bazawule.