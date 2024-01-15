Variety Hosts Creative Impact Awards & 10 Directors to Watch Brunch

With bloody marys and mimosas flowing, a who’s who crowd cheered on Variety honorees Penélope Cruz (acting award), Yorgos Lanthimos (directing), and Eric Roth (writing) along with this year’s “10 Directors to Watch”: Ilker Çatak, Anna Kendrick, Cord Jefferson, Sophie Dupuis, Titus Kaphar, Blitz Bazawule, Aaron Schimberg, Kobi Libii, Eva Trobisch, and Ena Sendijarević. Part of the Palm Springs International Film Festival, this exclusive brunch event was presented by DirecTV.