Wahlburgers Set to Open at Morongo Casino

Wahlburgers will open its latest location to the general public at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa on July 23. This will be the fifth location owned and operated by the CCA Group.

“We are thrilled to welcome Wahlburgers, which will make Morongo the only tribal casino in the nation to be offering the Wahlburgers amazing menu and hospitality to our guests,” says Richard St. Jean, Morongo’s chief operating officer. “The Wahlburgers name is synonymous with good times, exceptional food and unparalleled service and that’s what we here at Morongo strive for every single day.”

Exclusive to this venue, the restaurant will feature an expansive 30-foot LED video wall for guests to cheer on their favorite sports teams while enjoying their meals along with a dedicated stage for hosting live music.

"My goal for Wahlburgers has always been to have simple and delicious food inspired by my upbringing complemented by top-notch hospitality. We’re proud to bring our restaurant experience to Morongo Casino Resort & Spa,” said Chef Paul Wahlberg.

The popular casual dining concept founded by brothers Mark, Donnie, and Executive Chef Paul Wahlberg, and subject of A&E Network's Emmy-nominated reality show for ten seasons, will feature a chef-inspired menu that emphasizes made-to-order, high-quality, delicious food inspired by family favorite recipes.