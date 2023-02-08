Where to Dine Alfresco in Palm Springs

Snowcapped mountains, sunny skies, and temps in the 70s make February one of the loveliest months in Greater Palm Springs. But what makes it even better? Modernism Week, the 11-day-long festival celebrating midcentury design, architecture, and this one-of-a-kind locale. In between property tours, parties, and lectures, you’re going to want to take a break somewhere where you can grab a cool cocktail, fuel up on fine fare, and savor that aforementioned fine weather. With so many events clustered in Palm Springs, here are seven patios to consider for a beautiful (and boozy!) break.

SPENCER’S RESTAURANT

One of the most beautiful patios in town is also one of the largest. Spencer’s Restaurant, a longstanding upscale eatery adjacent to the historic Palm Springs Tennis Club, has multiple outdoor dining options. Ask for a table on the main patio, shaded from the sun by large leafy trees and illuminated after dark with hanging ornamental lights. Dinner is delightful (and don’t worry, the heaters are plentiful). But for us, it’s all about brunch, with a massive menu of Benedicts, a serious salad selection, and legendary banana-stuffed French toast.

BAR CECIL

Since opening its doors almost two years ago, this art-filled haven hidden within a shopping center has become one of the most coveted reservations in town. Its covered patio is an outdoor oasis that’s heavy on style. “The patio at Bar Cecil is a lush and intimate setting, behind a gate and hedges, that feels festive year-round,” says restaurant partner Jeff Brock. “It was designed to have a sophisticated garden vibe, with plantings and a mix of colorful, botanical-inspired printed fabrics that add to its charm.” Sample chef Gabe Woo’s unique take on French-inspired fare and pair it with inventive cocktails like the pretty St. Olaf, made with rose gin, sugar snap pea, and lime.

BOOZEHOUNDS

Your pup may not be able to attend the posh party you’re headed to later, but you can take your four-legged friend to order his very own meal at this poppy indoor-outdoor eatery. Boozehounds caters to both people and pets, who are welcome to relax on a large, enclosed patio dotted with tables, shaded couches, potted plants, and a well-stocked bar. Humans can nosh on shareables such as blistered shishitos, tuna crudo, and Parmesan-truffle fries, while dining dogs can scarf down a Doggie TV Dinner of meatloaf, gravy, and veggies or a specially made salmon teriyaki bowl. Stop by for happy hour, when many classic cocktails and all well drinks are discounted to $8.