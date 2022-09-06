Classic Comfort

A brunchtime favorite since it opened on El Paseo in Palm Desert a decade ago, Wilma & Frieda continues to attract patrons with a menu of “childhood favorites with a grown-up flavor profile,” shares co-owner Kelly McFall, who conceptualized the elevated eatery with her brother, Kreg Alexander.

The restaurant is named after their two grandmothers — on their maternal side, Wilma is remembered for her Southern comfort cooking and retro cat-eye frames, while paternal grandmother Frieda could whip up a perfect dinner party at a moment’s notice. Their legacies marry with a farmhouse atmosphere and vintage family recipes that, as McFall puts it, are mostly homemade and always foodie friendly.

Among the most popular items is the signature griddled meatloaf, prepared with Ritz crackers and onion soup mix (a trick they borrowed from Wilma). Eggs Benedicts are beyond basic with delicacies like short rib, Duroc pork, or tomato and avocado served with housemade hollandaise.