Best of the Best 2021: Burger

They first settled on a pizzeria concept, but when the space they leased was sold to new owners, the plan fell through and they were back to square one. Then, just before Labor Day weekend, when a friend who owned an Anaheim brewery lamented the taco truck he’d hired for the weekend had bailed, Brad had an idea. “I said, ‘Book us all three days. The Heyday’s going to come and I’m going to smash some burgers.’”

Though they’d never considered opening a food concept centered around burgers, they made a mean one that impressed family and friends. “These were burgers that we’d make at home just for fun,” Crystal says. “It was like Friday-night dinner at our house.”

The couple borrowed a flattop plancha from Crystal’s father and showed up at the brewery, selling out each day and giving the couple the confidence to try selling their smashburgers at VillageFest in Palm Springs.

“We were renting a casita in the Movie Colony and would walk [to the street fair] every Thursday, and we thought, ‘Why aren’t there more food vendors? There’s a great opportunity here,’” she recounts. “When we started, it was dead. No one knew what we were and, surprisingly, we had to educate our customers as to what a smashburger was.”