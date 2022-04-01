A Little Something Special

While a hole-in-the-wall crêperie he and his wife discovered in San Francisco inspired him to open Gabino’s, an earlier stint living in Central New Jersey ignited his obsession with Philly cheesesteaks — sliced beef and melted cheese on a hoagie roll.

“When I tried one [in New Jersey],” he recalls, “I was like, ‘What the hell did I just eat? This is insanely good.’ I went to Philly and hit up every place I could find. That was my inspiration.”

Ramirez mastered his own version of the cheesesteak, and when he opened Gabino’s in 2020, he turned it into a crêpe with a little Latin flare. He slices rib-eye razor thin and grills it on a flat-top griddle alongside chopped sweet onion and yellow and red peppers. For the gooey topping, he blends American cheese with evaporated milk and then adds housemade chimichurri and Gabino’s “secret” creamy cilantro sauce. He wraps it all in Gabino’s signature crêpe shell — derived from a century-old family recipe — and finishes it with sliced jalapeños.

“Our crêpe batter is nontraditional,” Ramirez says. “It’s really light. We use chimichurri to season the crêpe itself, and then we add a cheese blend that forms a crust. Most crêpes are very soft and chewy, but this is crunchier. You can hold it in your hand, and it won’t fall. You won’t find a crêpe like ours anywhere in the world right now.”

His current location prohibits a commercial kitchen hood, so Ramirez cooks the cheesesteak components off-site — which is why it pops up on the menu only a couple times a month. He plans to make it an everyday item when he opens a second location later this year. For now, limited availability adds to the allure. He announces the cheesesteak via social media, email, and text blasts and always sells out. “We’ve had people from Philadelphia rave about it,” he says. “It’s our biggest hit.”