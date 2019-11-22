Locally Sourced

This is Goehring’s 11th year with the Coachella Valley Food Markets. Her responsibilities have increased over the years, but it is her first role, as a consumer, that advises it all. She had been looking for a community supported agriculture (CSA) to join for 12 years and, spoiler alert, there wasn’t one (a CSA is purchasing a monthly box from a specific grower). So when the Certified Farmers’ Market opened in Palm Springs in 2008, she was enthusiastic, to say the least. “I stood in line for 20 minutes to buy a head of broccoli on that first day with a big smile on my face. I didn’t even care because it was so exciting to have really awesome, fresh produce, sold directly from the farmers,” she recalls.

Because it’s certified, there are no interlopers or imposters here. “It’s not just someone that brought a bunch of stuff up from Mexico, or went to the Los Angeles Produce Market and repurposed it in a box and said, “Yes, this is Happy Valley Farm,” Goehring says. “They’re real farms, in a real place. People come to inspect them to make sure they’re actually growing what they say they’re growing,” she says. The event’s main goal is to provide an economic platform for small family farms. “We serve as a business incubator for them,” Goehring adds.

