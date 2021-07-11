Rule Your Weight

People do wacky things when dieting. Victorian women consumed pills with tapeworm. In 2013, YouTube videos promoted swallowing up to five cotton balls (dipped in juice for flavor) to “feel full.” Both dieting tactics pose health risks and also join a number of fads to shed fat. And where do you go once you’re satisfied with the number on the bathroom scale?

“Most diets are not maintainable, because they’re based on deprivation,” fitness coach Jay Nixon asserts. “You need to find a system that works for you long-term. You have to fall in love with the process [of controlling what you consume] or it won’t be sustainable."