Great Minds

They harnessed the climate and seized the views.

Today’s modern architects build upon an iconic foundation, perfected in a place that needed it most.

In the post-WW II era, Greater Palm Springs attracted a faction of non-conventional architects. Each in his own style, they studied the desert with the eye of an artist, the mind of a scientist, and the heart of an engineer. What they gifted us serves as both template and predecessor to important new work. Transplant architects like Donald Wexler and William Cody designed on site in studies of light, heat, shadows, and shade – and our current architects like Lance O’Donnell, Ana Escalante, and Sean Lockyer sill do. Experimentation, new materials, and evolving techniques for efficiency have kept generations cool in extreme summers and warm in desert winters. Smart, expressive design has kept them living the good life through walls of glass and indoor-outdoor living.