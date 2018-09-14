“The Moonlit Moveable Feast takes place, first of all, only on a full moon, on a Saturday, outdoors in the legendary pastel colored desert of Joshua Tree,” says High Dining’s Chief Experience Curator Barbie Sommars. “The moon picks the dates and we truly only have the opportunity to have two a year.”

The full moon is just the icing on this multi-tiered cake featuring layers of visual delights, intellectual conversations, flavorful food, and captivating music that comprises Mary Jane University’s Moonlit Moveable Feast, aka High Dining.

“We say the feast is ‘moveable’ because the four courses take place in different areas of the venue,” says Sommars. “The ‘feast’ is meticulously art directed in every detail and intends to indulge all your senses from the moment you arrive – glassblowers, performers, artists, installations and musicians, all in a venue famous for its lavish eclecticism.”