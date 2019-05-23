ON-THE-GO

Las Tres Conchitas

This bakery has served sweet bread like conchas, birote, and ojos de buey for more than 30 years. Coachella; fb.com/lastresconchitasbakery

Peninsula Pastries

Transport yourself to Paris with one buttery bite at this French-owned pâtisserie. Palm Springs; fb.com/peninsulapastriespalmsprings

Frankie’s Italian Bakery, Café & Supper Club

Frankie’s well-loved biscotti recipe traces to the 1500s. His Calabrese bread is a favorite, too. Cathedral City; frankiesitalianbakery.com

Juniper Table

The Kimpton Rowan’s eatery doles out counter-service bites like organic yogurt, grain bowls, and coffee cake. Palm Springs; junipertable.com

BRUNCH

Spencer’s

This swanky stop serves seven different variations of eggs Benedict — from lobster to a surf-and-turf option with a crab cake and filet mignon. Gluten-free bread’s on the menu, too. Palm Springs; spencersrestaurant.com

Wilma & Frieda

Omelets come loaded with chile verde and brie, French toast arrives dripping in caramel, and bloody marys get garnished with thick cuts of bacon. Palm Springs, Palm Desert; wilmafrieda.com

Elmer’s Restaurant

Known for Walt Elmer’s famous buttermilk pancakes and their paper-thin German pancake (advertised as being “almost as big as Crater Lake”), this diner has satisfied early risers since Sinatra’s heyday. Palm Springs; eatatelmers.com

Keedy’s Fountain & Grill

Established in 1957, Keedy’s retains a cool, retro feel with its original old-fashioned soda fountain. Brunch is equally traditional: eggs, bacon, and hot cakes. Palm Desert; keedysfountaingrill.com

Louise’s Pantry

This downhome spot serves up the usual buttermilk pancakes and anything-goes omelets but also excels in Mexican favorites like chilaquiles. Palm Desert, La Quinta; louisespantry.com

King’s Highway

Welcome to the California roadside diner of your dreams, complete with a menu of overnight oats and veg-friendly mushroom chorizo. Located at the Ace Hotel. Palm Springs; kingshighwaydiner.com

Grand Central

Try the savory French toast the chef dunks a Parmesan brioche in egg batter and tops it with whipped goat cheese, citrus hollandaise, and a breaded poached egg. Palm Springs; grandcentralpalmsprings.com

Citrus & Palm

The Miramonte’s restaurant uses ingredients grown on property. Menu highlights include fresh juice, locally roasted espresso, brioche French toast, and avocado toast. Indian Wells; miramonteresort.com

NOON

LUNCH SPOTS

Escena

Golf course views are standard at this clubhouse spot. Go for a stacked BLT or a pear and pomegranate-seed salad. Palm Springs; escenagolf.com