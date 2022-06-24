Fit to Be Tried

The distance between where you live or work and a fitness center will color the choice of where you train but should not be the sole consideration.

A two-time gold medalist in international bodybuilding with two decades of personal training experience (including at Baja’s famed Rancho La Puerta spa), Dan Donahue suggests people look for the following in a gym: good customer service, cleanliness, a variety of equipment and the maintenance thereof, group exercise classes, and qualified personal trainers.

That last element may be the least straightforward, so let’s start with what a personal trainer does — and it’s a lot more than count our presses and lifts, urging us to do “one more.”

“I help people achieve their personal fitness goals,” Donahue says. “Some people need to be motivated each session. Others just want a basic program for what they can do on their own. Most clients fall somewhere in between. A well-conditioned person may need a coach to take them to the next level. I have worked with people who want sport-specific training. Older clients may need weight resistance to combat osteoporosis or balance training to prevent falls. Some people need workouts to get them into surgery strong and then to recover from a procedure; physical therapists are very happy when a trainer is involved in the rehab, because we can work as a team.”