Raising Veggies

Editor’s Note: This article was written prior to the onset of the COVID-19 virus, resulting in the closure of many restaurants. Check the websites of the restaurants mentioned in the story for information on their status.



Eat your vegetables! The command transports many of us back to the family dinner table of our childhood, when we’d devour the meat and potatoes and gag on the overcooked previously frozen peas and carrots. Gastronomic times have changed. Interest in plant-based eating is on the rise, and clever chefs are propelling vegetables from their sad side-dish rut to center stage. In the Coachella Valley, they’re constructing dynamic dishes with local, seasonal produce, fine-tuned techniques, toothsome flavor profiles, and a dash of ingenuity that won’t leave anyone — including the most committed carnivores — asking, Where’s the beef?

“I try to use vegetables that have textures and colors similar to the protein you’d normally cook in that fashion,” says Shad Newton, chef de cuisine at Mr. Lyons steakhouse Palm Springs. “Early on with vegetable cooking, that became my approach: Treat vegetables like meat and you can really create some interesting standalone dishes.”

• READ NEXT: Where to Find the Perfect Baguette in the Desert.