The ABCs of Midcentury Modern Architecture in Palm Springs

I

International style is the imprecise term for modern architecture that emerged in northern Europe following World War I and dominated through the 20th century. Its moniker comes from the widely seen 1932 exhibition of the same name at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, although no single descriptor would seem expansive enough to encompass the idiosyncratic works of, say, Le Corbusier and Frank Lloyd Wright. Many German and Austrian architects who were adherents of International Style escaped Naziism in the 1930s and would assume prestigious faculty positions at Ivy League colleges in the United States. By the end of the 20th century, International Style represented not the egalitarian aims of its founders but developers of unsustainable, look-alike downtowns crowded with corporate towers.

J

A. Quincy Jones began his career in the years leading up to WWII in Los Angeles in the office of architect Paul Revere Williams. Following the war, Jones opened his own practice but continued to collaborate with Williams on commissions including Romanoff on the Rocks, the premier desert restaurant of the day. His most high-profile project was Sunnylands, the winter retreat of late philanthopists and ambassadors Walter and Leonore Annenberg. Jones’ impact as an educator and planner was at least as great as the prominence he derived from his commissions. A professor at USC and later dean of its architecture school, Jones collaborated with developer Joseph Eichler in implementing the visionary concept of the greenbelt. The placement of suburban tract homes within communal parklike settings struck a chord with Americans who found in it the perfect marriage of contemporary convenience and the wooded paradise of an arcadian past.

K

William Krisel was born in Shanghai, where his father worked as a distributor for United Artists. Like so many of his architectural peers, he attended USC, graduating in 1949, and quickly developed a prosperous practice. Arguably the most prolific of all midcentury modern architects, he benefited from the unique circumstances that allowed a generation of architects to practice without struggling against stultifying convention or suffering a shortage of clients during the longest building boom in U.S. history. A statistical portrait of Krisel’s career alone staggers the imagination. With his first partner, Dan Saxon Palmer, he designed more than 30,000 homes throughout Southern California, 2,500 of them constructed in Palm Springs during the ’50s and many still standing. Their firm, Palmer & Krisel, frequently worked with the Alexander Construction Company and by 1960 was collaborating with seven of the 10 largest homebuilders in the country.

Producing housing for the masses, Krisel’s well-built and modestly priced homes were airy and open, well ventilated, and filled with light. Features included clerestory windows, breezeways, and sometimes mobile room dividers to temporarily rearrange floor plans. An adept marketer, Krisel tweaked his tract homes with different orientations on their lots or used different rooflines, including the butterfly roof he first employed in 1952. He and Palmer split in ’66; three years later, Krisel formed a new partnership with Abraham Shapiro that lasted a decade. Krisel died in 2017 at the age of 92, living long enough to enjoy the renewal of interest in his work.

L

The organic architecture of John Lautner demonstrates the stylistic breadth and engineering ingenuity of midcentury modern building in Southern California. Rather than conforming to trends of geometry and angularity, Lautner’s work captivates with curving forms, a legacy of his 1930s apprenticeship with Frank Lloyd Wright. Although Lautner is not a household name, many of his buildings are indelibly etched in our collective memory. James Bond–loving moviegoers know the cast concrete Elrod House (1969) from its appearance in Diamonds Are Forever (1971), while those who drive can hardly avoid views of the 24,000-square-foot Bob Hope House (1979) that dominates a hillside above Highway 111 in the exclusive Southridge community of Palm Springs. Those who crave more Lautner can stay at The Lautner Compound in Desert Hot Springs, which offers event and vacation rentals in its four suites.

N

Born in 1892 in Austria, Richard Neutra witnessed the advance of modernist design while working in Erich Mendelsohn’s Berlin office during the early 1920s. He emigrated to the United States in 1923 to join his university friend Rudolf Schindler in Los Angeles, where they collaborated on a few of Schindler’s projects — including some that utilized Neutra’s skills as a landscape architect. Neutra became known for rigorously geometric designs that sometimes verged on the theoretical at the expense of comfort. He hit his stride with the Lovell Health House (1929) in Newport, which embodied modernist concerns in a spectacular setting, as did the Kaufmann Desert House (1945) in Palm Springs, which set the scene for Slim Aarons’ “Poolside Gossip” image and the 2022 film Don’t Worry Darling. Prosperity followed World War II for Neutra. He worked with the Alexander Construction Company during the 1950s and, in 1955, was commissioned by the U.S. Department of State to design a new embassy in Karachi, Pakistan. More of an Internationalist than his peers in Southern California — he even offered his services to the Soviet Union in 1932 to help build public housing — he spent the ’60s partnering with his son Dion Neutra to build posh villas in Europe.