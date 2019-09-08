Things to Do This Week, Sept. 9-15

GO: ROUTE 66 EXHIBIT AT LA QUINTA MUSEUM / THROUGH SEPT. 14

The La Quinta Museum is excited to open the new exhibit about the cultural and artistic influence of Route 66 in California. This exhibit is a compilation of memories about the Historic Route 66, about how the Mother Road’s past dialogues with the present, and the adventurous spirits who get their kicks on the road. The exhibit showcases the photography of Andy Romanoff and Brian Helder; Wendy Jack’s detailed diorama of a gas station and souvenir shop; a collective art installation from local artists, along with Route 66 artifacts and informative and interactive panels. playinlaquinta.com

GO: MARX BROTHERS COLLECTION / THROUGH 2019

Bill Marx, the son of Harpo Marx, loans a stunning array of memorabilia from his famous family to the Rancho Mirage Public Library with the hope of revealing a powerful legacy.

ranchomiragepubliclibrary.org or harposplace.com

• Read our interview with Bill Marx, who talks about creating music with his father.

GO: STEVEN FALES, CONFESSIONS OF A MORMAN BOY / SEPT. 10 – JAN. 2020

Steven Fales is launching a five-month residency at Hotel Zoso with its “Storytelling Tuesdays” series. Previews begin Sept. 10, leading up to a lavish opening night event Oct. 22. The one-man show tells the story of what happened to Fales and his gay brothers and sisters in the Mormon Church at the turn of the millennium. mormonboyexperience.com

GO: SPECIAL 9/11 REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY / SEPT. 11

The Palm Springs Fire Department will conduct a 9/11 Remembrance ceremony beginning at 5:46 a.m. with a moment of silence, marking the time 18 years ago when the first place struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City. palmspringsca.gov