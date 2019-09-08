Things to Do This Week, Sept. 9-15

GO: ROUTE 66 EXHIBIT AT LA QUINTA MUSEUM / THROUGH SEPT. 14
The La Quinta Museum is excited to open the new exhibit about the cultural and artistic influence of Route 66 in California. This exhibit is a compilation of memories about the Historic Route 66, about how the Mother Road’s past dialogues with the present, and the adventurous spirits who get their kicks on the road. The exhibit showcases the photography of Andy Romanoff and Brian Helder; Wendy Jack’s detailed diorama of a gas station and souvenir shop; a collective art installation from local artists, along with Route 66 artifacts and informative and interactive panels. playinlaquinta.com
GO: MARX BROTHERS COLLECTION / THROUGH 2019
Bill Marx, the son of Harpo Marx, loans a stunning array of memorabilia from his famous family to the Rancho Mirage Public Library with the hope of revealing a powerful legacy.
ranchomiragepubliclibrary.org or harposplace.com
• Read our interview with Bill Marx, who talks about creating music with his father.
GO: STEVEN FALES, CONFESSIONS OF A MORMAN BOY / SEPT. 10 – JAN. 2020
Steven Fales is launching a five-month residency at Hotel Zoso with its “Storytelling Tuesdays” series. Previews begin Sept. 10, leading up to a lavish opening night event Oct. 22. The one-man show tells the story of what happened to Fales and his gay brothers and sisters in the Mormon Church at the turn of the millennium. mormonboyexperience.com
GO: SPECIAL 9/11 REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY / SEPT. 11
The Palm Springs Fire Department will conduct a 9/11 Remembrance ceremony beginning at 5:46 a.m. with a moment of silence, marking the time 18 years ago when the first place struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City. palmspringsca.gov
GO: REACH FOR THE SKY:TRADITION + INSPIRATION / SEPT. 11 – JUNE 2020
Music legend Herb Alpert has created totem pole art after being inspired by the work of the Hunt family, and Sunnylands has brought both collections together to display in Rancho Mirage. or the first time in the United States, the new Sunnylands exhibition brings together three generations of Kwakiutl art representing the Northwest Coast’s most significant carving family: Henry Hunt, his son Stanley, and grandson Jason. sunnylands.org
PHOTOGRAPH BY GERRY WERSH
Herb Alpert
GROOVE AND TASTE: “BROADWAY AT THE RIVER” / SEPT. 12
Acqua California Bistro and David Green’s Musical Theater University students have combined to create a Broadway supper show at The River in Rancho Mirage, MTU students will be joined by Kim Huber, who has appeared on Broadway in Beauty and the Beast. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show stars at 6 p.m. acquaranchomirage.com
• View a highlight video of the show
• Read what to expect at the show.
GO: MEGA MONOPOLY / SEPT. 12
Come to the Lifestream Blood Bank’s Mega Monopoly Tournament and Mixer at the Hyatt Regency Palm Springs and participate in 90-minute game where the winner from each table with the most assets wins a prize package and advances to a final round – also 90 minutes – with the winner at each table with the most assets winning $100 in prizes. 909-677-0136 or dballister@LStream.org
WATCH: THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY / SEPT. 13-15
Desert Theatreworks opens its 2019-20 season with this comedy involving four Southern women all needing to escape from their mundane daily lives. Runs through Sept. 20. dtworks.org
GO: ZERO PROSTATE CANCER RUN/WALK / SEPT. 14
The 2019 ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk – Coachella Valley features a 5K run/walk, Kids’ Superhero Dash for Dad, and virtual Snooze for Dudes program at the Palm Desert Civic Center. Stick around for the family-friendly post-race celebration. support.zerocancer.org
GO: JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK ART EXPOSITION / SEPT. 14-15
Artists will participate in an open-air art market accompanied by demonstrations, talks, live music, and special events held at the 29 Palms Art Gallery, 29 Palms Inn, Old Schoolhouse Museum, 29 Palms Creative Center & Gallery, and the Joshua Tree National Park Headquarters & Oasis Visitor Center. jtnparts.org
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK ART EXPOSITION
“Big Boulders” by artist Ben Allanoff.
• Read our preview of the art exposition featuring local artists.
GO: OKTOBERFEST / SEPT. 14-15
Big Bear Lake starts its Oktoberfest early, running every weekend Nov. 2 with live music, beer drinking and beer pong contests, children’s contests, game booths, exhibitors, and vendors. bigbearevents.com
GROOVE: BRYAN ADAMS / SEPT. 13
The rocker, who struck gold in the 1980s with his Reckless album, turns 60 in November and recently released a new album, Sine A Light, which is also the name of his tour. He promises the classics that made him a hit sprinkled with the new stuff. fantasysprings.com
• Read our Q&A with Bryan Adams, who talks about collaborating with Ed Sheeran on his new album.
DRAW: Art Lab / SEPT. 15
Participants of all ages can engage in a weekly art workshop where you can create with spray paint and other materials. Take home your finished product. $10 entry fee includes supplies. facebook.com/WestfieldPalmDesert.
• Read about this innovative art initiative.
GO: Ross Mathews Presents DragTastic Bubbly Brunch / SEPT. 15
Ross Mathews, the exuberant RuPaul’s Drag Race judge, brings his drag brunch to Moxie Palm Springs featuring drag queens with a variety of talents. When Mathews is not there, he employs a posses of guests hosts. moxiepalmsprings.com
LAUGH: FELIPE ESPARZA / SEPT. 15
Felipe Esparza, the Mexican American comic sensation and host of the popular “What Up, Fool?” podcast, will leave the audience rolling in the aisles as he takes the stage at the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon. morongocasinroresort.com