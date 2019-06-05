jim lauderdale

Things to Do This Weekend, June 6-9

You can still enjoy some great meals at discounted prices during the final weekend of Restaurant Week while the summer's first Splash House still has a few tickets available to its after party.

Jim Lauderdale, who performs June 7 at Pappy & Harriet's, has written No. 1 hits for Patty Loveless, George Jones, Mark Chesnutt and the Dixie Chicks.
TASTE: Greater Palm Springs Restaurant Week / Through June 9

Desert foodies look forward to Restaurant Week all year long — for good reason. More than 100 area restaurants participate, offering special values for lunch and dinner. dinegps.com

10 Restaurants to Enjoy During Restaurant Week

SEE: Hugh Kaptur: Organic Desert Architecture / Through June 17

View sketches, models, and photographs from midcentury modern architect Hugh Kaptur at the Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center. psmuseum.org

GO: Lavender Festival / Through June 30

Highland Springs Ranch & Inn and 123 Farm in Cherry Valley (a scenic 40-minute drive from Palm Springs) celebrate the lavender harvest with organic goods, live music, farm-to-table eats, and fun workshops. Take the perfect purple-hued Insta shot in the fields. hsresort.com

GO: Route 66 Exhibit at La Quinta Museum / Through Sept. 14

The La Quinta Museum is excited to open the new exhibit about the cultural and artistic influence of Route 66 in California. This exhibit is a compilation of memories about the Historic Route 66, about how the Mother Road’s past dialogues with the present, and the adventurous spirits who get their kicks on the road. The exhibit showcases the photography of Andy Romanoff and Brian Helder; Wendy Jack’s detailed diorama of a gas station and souvenir shop; a collective art installation from local artists, along with Route 66 artifacts and informative and interactive panels. playinlaquinta.com

GO: Graffiti Date Night / June 6

Palm Desert’s Westfield shopping center teamed up with local art supply store Flat Black for a series of date nights with an edge: Master artists help you and your sweetheart create a graffiti painting. westfield.com/palmdesert

TASTE: Persimmon Bistro / June 6

A new look and menu to the restaurant inside the Palm Springs Art Museum will be unveiled with a public grand opening from 5-7 p.m. Persimmon Bistro will feature California wines and beers. persimmonbistro.com

Persimmon Bistro will offer al fresco dining out in the Sculpture Garden of the Palm Springs Art Museum.

GO: A Conversation with Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir / June 6

Best known as an editor on the following films– Deadpool 2, John Wick, and Contraband. This is the final speaker series event of the season by the Palm Springs Women in Film & Television. Members or non-members welcome. To RSVP, visit pswift.org.

GROOVE: Jim Lauderdale / June 7

Fans of this Grammy-winning songwriter’s all-American, bluegrass sound may be surprised to learn that he counts The Beatles among his biggest influences — keep an ear out for hints of the British invasion during his set at Pappy & Harriet’s. pappyandharriets.com

GO: Splash House / June 7–9

DJs spin poolside at this festival that spreads out over four Palm Springs venues: the Saguaro, the Renaissance, the Riviera, and the Palm Springs Air Museum. General admission is sold out but tickets to the After Party at the Pam Springs Air Museum are still available and the August iteration as well. splashhouse.com

TASTE: Food Truck Fridays at Desert Hills Premium Outlets in Cabazon / June 7-9

Enjoy delicious food trucks, entertainment, fun activities and more the first Friday of each month. Plus, enjoy food trucks throughout the weekend of June 8-9 as Food Truck Fridays extends into the weekend. premiumoutlets.com

GROOVE: Murder by Death and Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers / June 8

Indie-Americana band Murder by Death rock the Pappy & Harriet’s stage with tunes off their 2019 album, The Other Shore. Against Me!’s punk-rock frontwoman Laura Jane Grace follows with songs from her solo project. pappyandharriets.com

GROOVE: Patty Griffin / June 9

The Maine native’s stripped-down songs have been covered by everyone from Jessica Simpson to the Dixie Chicks. Hear the originals at Pappy & Harriet’s. pappyandharriets.com

