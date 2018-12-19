A year after winning the Rising Star Award from the Palm Springs International Film Festival, Timothée Chalamet has once again been tapped by the film fest to receive its Spotlight Award, Actor for his performance in Beautiful Boy at its annual Film Awards Gala.

The Film Awards Gala, hosted by Mary Hart and Entertainment Tonight, and presented by American Express, will be held Jan. 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The Festival runs Jan. 3-14.

“Timothée Chalamet gives a heartwarming, but tragic performance as a young man struggling with drug addiction in the film Beautiful Boy,” said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner. “He is definitely a rising star.”

He joins previously announced honorees Glenn Close, Olivia Colman, Bradley Cooper, Alfonso Cuarón, Regina King, Spike Lee, Rami Malek, Melissa McCarthy and the film Green Book. Past recipients of the Spotlight Award, Actor include Bryan Cranston, Andrew Garfield, Sam Rockwell and J.K. Simmons. All recipients received Academy Award nominations in the year they were honored, with Rockwell and Simmons winning an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

From Amazon Studios, produced by Plan B Entertainment in association with Big IndiePictures, Beautiful Boy is a deeply moving portrait of a family’s unwavering love and commitment to each other in the face of their son’s addiction and his attempts at recovery. Based on two memoirs, one from acclaimed journalist David Sheff and one from his son, Nic Sheff.

As Nic repeatedly relapses, the Sheffs are faced with the harsh reality that addiction is a disease that does not discriminate and can hit any family at any time. The film is directed by Felix van Groeningen and also stars Steve Carell, Maura Tierney, and Amy Ryan.

For his role in the film, Chalamet has garnered a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, and a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. He was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for his critically acclaimed performance as Elio in Luca Guadagnino’s Oscar-nominated film Call Me By Your Name.

His other film credits include Lady Bird, Hot Summer Nights, A Rainy Day in New York, Hostiles, Interstellar, Miss Stevens and Men, Women & Children. Chalamet is currently filming The King, directed by David Michôd.

