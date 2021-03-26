Where to Eat on Easter Sunday 2021

The reopening of limited capacity indoor dining couldn’t have happened at a better time with Easter weekend fast approaching and people potentially looking for opportunities to dine out with their pod of family or friends.

Greater Palm Springs restaurants are responding with all-star menus as chefs have a chance to really show their stuff. Here are a cross-section of spots to dine for Easter weekend, April 2-4.

Cuistot Restaurant in Palm Desert features a trio of specials Easter weekend with prime rib, salmon en croüte, and lamb chops and roasted lamb gigot.

Recently tabbed as one of the 50 best restaurants for brunch in the U.S. by tripping.com, Lulu California Bistro in Palm Springs will serve Easter brunch in the main dining room, the covered terrace, and outdoor gardens from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 4. The three-course Easter menu includes an appetizer, one of 13 entree selections such as eggs benedict to braised short ribs, and a dessert.

Starting at 11 a.m. Easter Sunday, enjoy hand-carved prime rib, steaks, rack of lamb, and much more at Sullivan’s Steakhouse in Palm Desert.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Pam Desert will open at 11 a.m. on Easter Sunday and bring your appetite to dig into a Tomahawk dinner for two featuring a 40-ounce Tomahawk ribeye paired with a starter, personal sides, and dessert.

LG’s Prime Steakhouse in La Quinta and Palm Springs are open for Easter dining , 4-10 p.m. featuring the best cuts of meat but also herb roasted chicken breast, Chilean sea bass and Alaskas King Crab legs.

Be sure to check out Brunch-a-Go-Go at Trio Restaurant in Palm Springs. They open at 8 a.m. on April 4.

Spencer’s Restaurant reopened March 25 with an enlarged outdoor patio area and will be at full power for Easter, including a Sunday brunch menu that offers four different kinds of Eggs Benedict, smoke Scottsh salmon, slow-bake meatloaf, pan fried liver and bacon, and much more.

Eddie V’s in Palm Desert is serving up Easter Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 4 with a three-course meal anchored by roasted avocado and jumbo lump crab, lobster quiche Florentine, and pan-seared steak and eggs. Children’s menu available.

Easter Events

Hop on down to Westfield Mall on March 27 for Martha’s Village Spring Egg-Stravaganza on Level 1 next to Bath & Body works. Get your kids a bunny bag filled with Easter goodies and spin a prize wheel, a register early for Martha’s Thanksgving 5- kilometer run/walk.

Have you ever seen a horse paint? That’s just some of the unique feats of equine skill you’ll see at the Coachella Valley Horse Rescue “Springs OnThe Love” charity festival on April 2 in Indio. There will be food, music, and all sorts of activities for the family.

Boomer’s in Palm Springs will host a special Easter event on weekends through April 4 that includes photos with the Easter Bunny, crate, prizes, a QR code Easter egg Scavenger hunt and more.