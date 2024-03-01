Why Aluminum Was Used in Midcentury Modern Architecture

Albert Frey had a simplistic but accurate view of history. “We had the Stone Age, Bronze Age, and Iron Age,” the architect said in 1987. “I believe we’re in the Age of Aluminum.”

Frey began using aluminum with the experimental Aluminaire House of 1931. Originally built in New York, the lauded structure was gifted to the Palm Springs Art Museum, where it has been meticulously reconstructed over the last six months. The museum will officially open the three-story structure, now part of its permanent collection, on March 23 with a community celebration.

For his futuristic build, Frey sourced interior support columns and beams — as well as ribbed panels for the outside — from Alcoa Corporation (also known as the Aluminum Company of America). The house looked as peculiar as the Ford Trimotor airplane of the late 1920s. Rather than a fabric-covered fuselage, à la Charles Lindbergh’s Spirit of St. Louis, the Trimotor’s fuselage wore corrugated aluminum panels, becoming known as the Tin Goose. The Aluminaire provoked less affectionate terms. Aghast about “the canned house,” a New York Times reviewer deadpanned, “If father wants a new door cut through to his room, he doesn’t get a saw. He gets a can opener.”

Frey, who partnered with A. Lawrence Kocher on the design, brushed off the yucks at his expense. He was answering reasonable questions posed by an abundance of new materials. Among those new commodities: Thousands of cubic yards of concrete went into grain elevators in the 1890s in Buffalo, New York; plate glass was perfected on an industrial scale in 1918; vinyl — a Frey favorite — rolled onto the market in 1920. Design-minded people were inspired.

Perfected by 1895 in Pittsburgh, the first allotments of mass-produced aluminum served automotive, military, and nautical applications. The America’s Cup winner that year was Defender, an all-metal yacht. Aluminum wire worked well in power lines, but breakthroughs in building construction required more time.