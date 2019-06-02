Backyard Boys

What’s better than not getting what you want? Getting more than you imagined. When New York City residents Bret Baughman and Brian Hagiwara realized the Palm Springs home and working studio they sought didn’t exist, they embarked on an ambitious architectural journey.

Trading their 1,000-square-foot loft in Greenwich Village for a 3,200-square-foot house in the desert, they designed every aspect from the ground up, collaborating long-distance with a trusted builder.

“We wanted the space to build an art studio for Brian in our residence,” says Baughman, who studied architecture and had managed Hagiwara’s successful commercial photography studio. They created a foam core model of their sleek, modern design then worked with Brian Buchan Construction to see it through to fruition over the course of two-and-a-half years.