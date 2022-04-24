Now Serving

Running a restaurant kitchen is challenging. Running multiple restaurant kitchens within a resort in an increasingly popular destination while attending to an everchanging mix of guests, menus, and concepts during one of the toughest periods in hospitality history is not for the faint of heart. Meet three chefs who are new to the Coachella Valley but hit the ground running, making popular desert dining venues feel like home once again.

Ben Diaz, The Saguaro Palm Springs

There’s nowhere Ben Diaz would rather be right now than exactly where he is. “What better place to be than in paradise, right? I came here and spent a weekend, tried the food, talked to the staff, talked to some of the guests, and I fell in love with the property,” he beams. “It’s a little quirky. It spoke to me.”

Though his training is in classical French cooking, he has shifted his focus over the past few years to Latin fare, with stints at two modern Mexican restaurants in Los Angeles, his own pop-up taqueria, and a consulting gig for Que Vida Tacos in Huntington Beach. “So,” Diaz says, “this is the perfect fit.”