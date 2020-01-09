The New Classics

Sofia’s Chavela

The Place, Indian Wells

Despite its vague name, The Place in the lower lobby of Renaissance Esmeralda actually focuses on some truly specific alcoholic arrangements. Its current cocktail list devotes an entire section to drinks inspired by the valley — built with “hyper-local” ingredients.

Taking its cues from the traditional cerveza preparada that has long kept Mexicans cool on warm desert afternoons, this drink centers around a light lager from Coachella Valley Brewing. Into the mix enters comforting umami notes of Clamato, along with the sturdy spice of Chohula hot sauce.

The “beertail” was named after Sofia Garcia, who works on the property’s food and beverage team. She lent the bar a recipe passed down from her abuelo. “Still to this day, when we have family gatherings, we make batches of this and it connects us to our past,” she says. Here, the drink arrives in a glass rimmed with tajin for added heat. Or sip it with a tamarind candy straw for something sweet.

marriott.com

Mangasphere

Citrus & Palm Restaurant, Indian Wells

Miramonte Resort & Spa’s key eatery bills itself as an elevated “farm-to-fork experience.” It turns out that its bar program is equally as devoted to locally sourced ingredients.

The signature sipper here is a riff on an Old Fashioned incorporating maple syrup, chocolate bitters, and oranges grown on-site. The eponymous ice sphere at its core is frozen, in part, out of fat derived from the storied Mangalica pig. The unexpected ingredient imbues the arrangement with depth of flavor and a slightly silky mouthfeel.

“This animal has 92 percent monounsaturated fat. We call it the walking avocado,” says executive chef Paul Hancock, who helped conceive the cocktail. “When you pour whiskey over it, it mellows it out. Plus, it’s heart healthy.”

miramonteresort.com

African Flower

Morgan’s in the desert, La Quinta

For almost a decade, La Quinta Resort & Club’s signature restaurant has been a reliable outpost for contemporary fare in an elegant hacienda setting. Come for the culinary experience, but don’t sleep on the cocktails. Behind the bar, Brian Dewberry assembles high-minded tipples that’ll take taste buds on holiday.

In his African Flower, he employs a house-made honey syrup along with orange bitters and Italian liqueur to form a modern spin on the Manhattan. “I got the inspiration because I like the smell of amaro and orange,” he explains, “but I had to find the right combination of flavors to blend together.”

If popular demand is any indicator, he’s landed on a successful result. “I’ve had people come from Los Angeles,” he says, “just for this drink.”

morgansinthedesert.com